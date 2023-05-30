New Suit - Personal Injury

Princess Cruises, a subsidiary of Carnival Corp., was hit with a personal injury lawsuit on Monday in California Central District Court. The court action was brought by Law Offices of Aksana M. Coone on behalf of a passenger on the defendant's cruise ship Emerald Princess. The plaintiff alleges that she tripped while entering the ship's theater and was injured by a sharp protrusion from the aisle step. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04148, Jacobs v. Princess Cruise Lines, Ltd.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 30, 2023, 9:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Kathleen Jacobs

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Aksana M Coone

defendants

Princess Cruise Lines, Ltd.

nature of claim: 340/for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel