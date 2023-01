Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Taft Stettinius & Hollister on Thursday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Delta Air Lines to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Radner Law Group on behalf of Brian Jacobs and other defendants who contend that they were discriminated against based on their religion after repeatedly being told to wear a mask on a Delta flight. The case is 2:23-cv-10088, Jacobs et al v. Delta Air Lines, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 12, 2023, 10:42 AM