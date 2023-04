New Suit - Employment

Wells Fargo was sued Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Wusinich, Sweeney & Ryan on behalf of a former service manager who contends that she was wrongfully terminated due to employment discrimination based on age, national origin and race. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01474, Jacob v. Wells Fargo Bank, National Association.

Banking & Financial Services

April 18, 2023, 1:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Annamma Jacob

Wusinich, Sweeney & Ryan, LLC

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination