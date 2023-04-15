Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Wesco International, a global distribution and supply chain company, to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Jaurigue Law Group, brings disability discrimination claims on behalf of a former sales representative who claims that he was subjected to discrimination, harassment and retaliation for taking mental health leave amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The case is 8:23-cv-00651, Jacob Grisel v. Wesco Distribution, Inc. et al.

Wholesalers

April 15, 2023, 11:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Jacob Grisel

Plaintiffs

Jaurigue Law Group

defendants

Wesco Distribution Inc.

Does

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination