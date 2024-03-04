Jacksonville University Law Receives Provisional Accreditati...

News From Law.com

The American Bar Association granted Jacksonville University College of Law provisional accreditation on Feb. 29. Jacksonville University College of Law, which accepted its first class in 2022, submitted an application to the ABA in March 2023—a year after its Board of Trustees voted unanimously to launch the school—and accepted 26 J.D. students out of 171 applications for the fall class, and has eight full-time professors and one part-time, according to its 509 report.

Education

March 04, 2024, 9:00 AM

nature of claim: /