News From Law.com

Jackson Walker, the largest Texas-only firm, expanded its reach—and its profits—by building working relationships with a number of Big Law firms seeking assistance with bankruptcy, real estate and litigation work. "A large part of our success has been that the market is stratifying in ways [that are] less about geography, but more about what you do in the marketplace," Wade Cooper, managing partner of the Dallas-founded Am Law 200 firm, said.

Legal Services - Large Law

August 17, 2023, 1:57 PM

nature of claim: /