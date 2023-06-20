Jackson Walker Launches Public Finance Practice With Orrick ...

News From Law.com

Jackson Walker, the largest Texas-only firm, added to the public finance practice by hiring a team from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe in Houston, along with a tax lawyer from a national public finance firm. Orrick public finance partners Rick Witte, Todd Brewer, Tanya Fischer and Hoang Vu moved to Jackson Walker in Houston on June 13, and tax partner Russell Miller, who joined from public finance firm Hawkins Delafield & Wood in California, made the move on Tuesday. All are partners based in Houston.

June 20, 2023, 6:06 PM

