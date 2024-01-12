Jackson Walker, Kirkland Added as Defendants in Suit Against...

News From Law.com

Jackson Walker, Kirkland & Ellis and former Jackson Walker partner Elizabeth Freeman are now defendants in a federal lawsuit a Texas man filed against former U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in the fallout of news that Jones and Freeman were engaged in a undisclosed romantic relationship when the firms worked jointly on matters in Jones' court. In a 95-page amended complaint filed on Thursday in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Texas, plaintiff Michael Van Deelen seeks forfeiture of fees from the law firms as well as other unspecified damages from the defendants.

January 12, 2024, 5:16 PM

