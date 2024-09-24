Jackson Walker Faces Federal Court Ethics Inquiry | Law.com ...

News From Law.com

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur of the Southern District of Texas has concluded that Jackson Walker breached ethical standards after the Texas Am Law 200 firm learned of a romantic relationship between bankruptcy partner Elizabeth Freeman and U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones. In a five-page letter sent on Friday to Chief Judge Randy Crane, Isgur said the firm breached ethics to clients, to court duties, and to opposing parties and counsel by failing to disclose the romantic relationship.

Legal Services - Large Law

