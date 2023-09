News From Law.com

Two Winston & Strawn trial lawyers, including Hugh Tanner, the chair of the firm's oil and gas litigation practice, have joined Jackson Walker as partners in Houston.Tanner, who also was a member of Am Law 100 firm Winston & Strawn's executive committee, joined Am Law 200 firm Jackson Walker on Sept. 1 along with litigation partner James "Jim" Nye.

September 08, 2023, 5:59 PM

