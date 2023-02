Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at K&L Gates on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against World Wrestling Entertainment to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Armstrong Lee & Baker on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he lost hearing in his left ear due to a pyrotechnics blast which was part of 'WrestleMania 38' at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The case is 3:23-cv-00371, Jackson v. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 17, 2023, 2:59 PM