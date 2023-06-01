New Suit - Civil Rights

Walmart was hit with a civil rights lawsuit in Ohio Northern District Court Thursday in connection with an alleged self-checkout scanning error. The complaint was brought by Kelly Ferraro LLC on behalf of a Black customer who claims to have been falsely charged with shoplifting. The plaintiff claims that all charges were dropped and further asserts that Walmart racially discriminates when determining whether a shopper has made an error while checking out or is shoplifting. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01110, Jackson v. WalMart Stores, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 01, 2023, 6:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Marshae Jackson

defendants

WalMart Stores, Inc.

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation