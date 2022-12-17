Who Got The Work

Justin M. Dean, Keith E. Kopplin and Chris R. Pace of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have stepped in to defend U.S. Bancorp in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action, filed Nov. 2 in Wisconsin Eastern District Court by Walcheske & Luzi, claims the defendant required hourly employees to spend unpaid time before and after each shift booting up and powering down their computers, resulting in unpaid overtime wages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller, is 2:22-cv-01294, Jackson v. US Bancorp.

Banking & Financial Services

December 17, 2022, 3:27 PM