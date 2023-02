Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Drew Eckl & Farnham on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Universal Property & Casualty Insurance to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from a sewage overflow, was filed by Carter Jeffries LLC on behalf of Rhonda A. Jackson. The case is 1:23-cv-00732, Jackson v. Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc.

Insurance

February 18, 2023, 10:13 AM