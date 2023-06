New Suit - Personal Injury

Tyson Foods was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Friday in Arkansas Western District Court. The lawsuit was brought by the Story Law Firm and Barnes Law on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was wrongfully denied a religious exemption to Tyson's COVID-19 vaccine policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-05102, Jackson v. Tyson Foods, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 23, 2023, 3:52 PM

Patricia Jackson

Tyson Foods, Inc.

