Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Transworld Delivery Corp. and Christa Collett to Ohio Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Spitz, the Employees' Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff alleging gender bias and retaliation. The case is 1:23-cv-00178, Jackson v. Transworld Delivery Corporation et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 30, 2023, 12:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Cheri Jackson

defendants

Crysta Collett

Transworld Delivery Corporation

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination