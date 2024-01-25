Who Got The Work

Brannon J. Arnold of Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn & Dial has entered an appearance for Toyota Industrial Equipment Manufacturing and other defendants in a pending product liability lawsuit. The complaint was filed Dec. 11 in South Carolina District Court by Richardson Thomas LLC and Pracht Injury Lawyers on behalf of Tamika Jackson, who claims that she sustained injuries after being thrown out of the operator compartment of a forklift. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie, is 1:23-cv-06437, Jackson v. Toyota Industrial Equipment Manufacturing, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 25, 2024, 10:37 AM

Plaintiffs

Tamika Jackson

Plaintiffs

Richardson Thomas Haltiwanger Moore And Lewis (col)

Thomason And Pracht LLP

defendants

Toyota Industrial Equipment Manufacturing, Inc.

Toyota Material Handling North America, Inc.

Toyota Material Handling, Inc.

defendant counsels

Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn & Dial

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims