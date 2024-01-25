Brannon J. Arnold of Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn & Dial has entered an appearance for Toyota Industrial Equipment Manufacturing and other defendants in a pending product liability lawsuit. The complaint was filed Dec. 11 in South Carolina District Court by Richardson Thomas LLC and Pracht Injury Lawyers on behalf of Tamika Jackson, who claims that she sustained injuries after being thrown out of the operator compartment of a forklift. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie, is 1:23-cv-06437, Jackson v. Toyota Industrial Equipment Manufacturing, Inc. et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
January 25, 2024, 10:37 AM