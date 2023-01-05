New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Block & Leviton and Lynch Carpenter LLP filed a data breach class action Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court against Suffolk University. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a July 2022 breach impacting the personal identifiable and protected health information of thousands of current and former students. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10019, Jackson v. Suffolk University.

Education

January 05, 2023, 5:27 AM