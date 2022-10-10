Who Got The Work

Charles K. Grant and Hannah Elizabeth Jarrells of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz have entered appearances for Store Master Funding I LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The action was filed Aug. 26 in Georgia Northern District Court by McCollister Law on behalf of Cherelle Jackson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Victoria M. Calvert, is 1:22-cv-03463, Jackson v. Store Master Funding I, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

October 10, 2022, 6:44 AM