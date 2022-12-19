Who Got The Work

Heidi Kuns Durr and Sam Sedaei of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have stepped in as defense counsel to SSM Health a/k/a SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital Mount Vernon in a pending lawsuit over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Nov. 3 in Illinois Northern District Court by Barry A. Gomberg & Associates on behalf of Kischa Jackson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman, is 1:22-cv-06118, Jackson v. SSM Health a/k/a SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital Mount Vernon.

December 19, 2022, 6:08 AM