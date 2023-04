Who Got The Work

Littler Mendelson shareholder Bradley E. Strawn has entered an appearance for Sentinel Electric Inc. and William P. Hannon in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case was filed March 7 in Georgia Northern District Court by Hall & Lampros. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr., is 1:23-cv-00986, Jackson v. Sentinel Electric, Inc. et al.

Energy

April 21, 2023, 10:54 AM

