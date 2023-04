Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hill Ward Henderson on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Robert Bosch Automotive Steering LLC to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by Arcadier, Biggie & Wood on behalf of Johanna Jackson, arises from an allegedly defective power steering system that unexpectedly shut off causing a collision. The case is 6:23-cv-00701, Jackson v. Robert Bosch Automotive Steering LLC.

Automotive

April 18, 2023, 5:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Johanna Jackson

defendants

Robert Bosch Automotive Steering LLC

defendant counsels

Hill Ward Henderson

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims