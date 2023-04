Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wicker Smith O'Hara McCoy & Ford on Wednesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Publix Super Markets to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Filisia Jackson. The case is 1:23-cv-01467, Jackson v. Publix Supermarkets, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 06, 2023, 4:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Filisia Jackson

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan Atlanta PLLC

defendants

Publix Supermarkets, Inc.

defendant counsels

Wicker Smith O'Hara McCoy & Ford

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims