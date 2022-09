Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fox Rothschild on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Primerica to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Saxton Law Firm on behalf of Monica L. Jackson, whose daughter was murdered 11 days after Jackson received an insurance policy from Primerica insuring her daughter's life and naming herself as the beneficiary. The case is 4:22-cv-00585, Jackson v. Primerica Life Insurance Co.

Banking & Financial Services

September 12, 2022, 7:59 PM