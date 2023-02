Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Pilot Travel Centers to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Karlin, Fleisher & Falkenberg on behalf of Andrea Jackson. The case is 1:23-cv-00734, Jackson v. Pilot Travel Centers, LLC.

February 06, 2023, 6:08 PM