New Suit - Employment

Phillips 66, a Texas-based oil refiner, Brinderson Construction and Alan Ressler were sued in California Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination on Thursday. The complaint was brought by Siegel, Yee, Brunner & Mehta on behalf of a former employee, a Black woman, who alleges that she was wrongfully terminated on the basis of racial and gender bias after reporting that she was allegedly sexually assaulted at work. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02825, Jackson v. Phillips 66 Company.

Energy

June 08, 2023, 6:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Ashley Jackson

Plaintiffs

Siegel, Yee, Brunner & Mehta

defendants

Phillips 66 Company

Alan Ressler

Brinderson Constructors, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination