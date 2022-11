Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McNabb Bragorgos & Burgess on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Central Transport and Brinton Northcutt to Tennessee Western District Court. The suit was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Detareus Jackson. The case is 2:22-cv-02781, Jackson v. Northcutt et al.

Transportation & Logistics

November 10, 2022, 3:45 PM