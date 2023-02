Who Got The Work

Fisher & Phillips partner Lauren M. Sobaski has entered an appearance for Napleton St. Louis Imports in a pending lawsuit over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed Dec. 27 in Missouri Eastern District Court by Wehrle Law on behalf of Mary Jane Jackson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark, is 4:22-cv-01381, Jackson v. Napleton St. Louis Imports.

Missouri

February 10, 2023, 10:38 AM