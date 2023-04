New Suit - Product Liability

Ford Motor Co. and Steve Bardell were hit with a complaint alleging breach of warranty Thursday in Kansas District Court. The suit was brought pro se by Deborah Belinda Jackson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-04034, Jackson v. Ford Motor Company et al.

Automotive

April 28, 2023, 12:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Deborah Belinda Jackson

defendants

Ford Motor Company

Steve Bardell

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects