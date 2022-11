New Suit - Employment

Epiq, a major e-discovery services provider, and Insight Global LLC were slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit Tuesday in Ohio Southern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by the Tuck Firm on behalf of Amanda Jackson, who contends that she was terminated four days before she was eligible for FMLA leave as a result of her taking time off for chemotherapy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00672, Jackson v. Epiq et al.