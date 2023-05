Who Got The Work

Javas A. Smith of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Eaton Corp. in a pending employment lawsuit. The suit, over alleged pregnancy-based discrimination, was filed April 12 in Illinois Central District Court by the Sulaiman Law Group on behalf of a former assembler. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colleen R. Lawless, is 3:23-cv-03134, Jackson v. Eaton Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 27, 2023, 9:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Tatiana Jackson

Plaintiffs

Sulaiman Law Group Ltd

defendants

Eaton Corporation

Elite Supply Chain Services LLC.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA