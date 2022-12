Who Got The Work

Andrew Rosenman, Lucia Nale, and Christopher S. Comstock from Mayer Brown have stepped in to defend Dovenmuehle Mortgage Inc. in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit was filed Oct. 28 in Wisconsin Eastern District Court by Walcheske & Luzi. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller, is 2:22-cv-01280, Jackson v. Dovenmuehle Mortgage Inc.

