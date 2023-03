Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Haden, Cowherd & Bullock on Friday removed a slip-and-fall personal injury lawsuit against Dollar General to Missouri Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Tolbert, Beadle & Musgrave, brings premises liability claims on behalf of Jamie E. Jackson. The case is 6:23-cv-03065, Jackson v. Dolgencorp LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 03, 2023, 8:22 PM