New Suit

Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Alabama Southern District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim, was filed by Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys on behalf of Samuel Jackson. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London is represented by Wilson Elser. The case is 1:22-cv-00424, Jackson v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London.

Insurance

October 26, 2022, 5:16 AM