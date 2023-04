New Suit - Consumer

Barclays and Phillips & Cohen were sued on Wednesday in Tennessee Eastern District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Robert S. Gitmeid & Associates on behalf of James Jackson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00129, Jackson v. Barclays Bank Delaware et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 12, 2023, 6:15 PM

Plaintiffs

James Jackson

Plaintiffs

The Law Offices Of Robert S. Gitmeid And Associates

defendants

Barclays Bank Delaware

Phillips & Cohen Associates Ltd

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract