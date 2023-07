Removed To Federal Court

Arkansas Continued Care Hospital and other defendants on Monday removed an employment class action to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Sutter & Gillham and Gill Ragon Owen PA, centers on alleged wage-and-hour violations. The defendants are represented by Fisher & Phillips. The case is 3:23-cv-00152, Jackson v. Arkansas Continued Care Hospital of Jonesboro LLC et al.

Health Care

July 03, 2023, 4:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Sharon Jackson

Plaintiffs

Sutter & Gillham, PLLC

defendants

Arkansas Continued Care Hospital of Hot Springs LLC

Arkansas Continued Care Hospital of Jonesboro LLC

Arkansas Continued Care LLC

G&A Outsourcing LLC

G&A Partners

Michael Cooper

defendant counsels

Gill Ragon Owen

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations