Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Greenberg Traurig on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Amazon.com to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination based on race and disability, was filed by Kennard Law on behalf of Lynn Jackson. The case is 4:23-cv-00344, Jackson v. Amazon.com Services, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

February 01, 2023, 12:46 PM