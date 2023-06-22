Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Alto Experience Inc. and Alto Operations Florida to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of a rideshare driver whose job application was allegedly denied because she wore a hearing aid and could not simultaneously wear the defendants' in-the-ear headset. The case is 1:23-cv-22319, Jackson v. Alto Experience Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 22, 2023, 6:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Willie Mae Jackson

defendants

Alto Experience, Inc.

Alto Operations Florida, LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination