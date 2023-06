New Suit

Allstate and other defendants were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over a disputed water damage claim, was filed by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02206, Jackson v. Allstate Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

June 28, 2023, 4:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Leatha Diannella Jackson

defendants

Allstate Insurance Company

Adam A. Bosso

Bridget Collins

Deani Beard Milano

Kevin Riche

Mindy Meiger

Teresa Vernon

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute