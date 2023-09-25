Reed Smith partner Lisa Baird and Frost Brown Todd partner Lori E. Hammond have entered appearances for Abbott Laboratories and St. Jude Medical in a pending product liability lawsuit. The complaint, arising from a recall of numerous defibrillators with defective batteries, was filed Aug. 10 in Kentucky Western District Court by the Regard Law Group on behalf of Nathan Jackson. According to the complaint, St. Jude Medical continued to sell the recalled devices for months. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings, is 3:23-cv-00419, Jackson v. Abbott Laboratories Inc. et al.
Health Care
September 25, 2023, 10:59 AM