Who Got The Work

Reed Smith partner Lisa Baird and Frost Brown Todd partner Lori E. Hammond have entered appearances for Abbott Laboratories and St. Jude Medical in a pending product liability lawsuit. The complaint, arising from a recall of numerous defibrillators with defective batteries, was filed Aug. 10 in Kentucky Western District Court by the Regard Law Group on behalf of Nathan Jackson. According to the complaint, St. Jude Medical continued to sell the recalled devices for months. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings, is 3:23-cv-00419, Jackson v. Abbott Laboratories Inc. et al.

Health Care

September 25, 2023, 10:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Nathan Jackson

Plaintiffs

Regard Law Group PLLC

defendants

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

St. Jude Medical, LLC

St. Jude Laboratories LLC

defendant counsels

Frost Brown Todd

Reed Smith

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims