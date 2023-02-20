Who Got The Work

Wilson Elser partners Heather J. Austin and Joshua Bachrach have stepped in as defense counsel to Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co. in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed Jan. 6 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Pond Lehocky Giordano on behalf of Dawn Jackson Short. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg, is 2:23-cv-00059, Jackson Short v. Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company.

Health & Life Insurance

February 20, 2023, 5:42 AM