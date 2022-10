New Suit - Contract

Jones Walker and other counsel filed a lawsuit alleging breach of lease agreement Monday in Mississippi Southern District Court on behalf of the Jackson Redevelopment Authority. The suit brings claims against Greyhound Lines and Felix North America. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00624, Jackson Redevelopment Authority v. Felix North America Inc. et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

October 24, 2022, 8:42 PM