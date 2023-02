New Suit

Polsinelli filed an interpleader complaint Friday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Jackson National Life Insurance, a subsidiary of Prudential Financial. The suit, which names Bruce Nelson and Mary Shaw, seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of a life insurance policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 2:23-cv-00622, Jackson National Life Insurance Company v. Nelson et al.

Insurance

February 03, 2023, 4:23 PM