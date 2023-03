New Suit

Polsinelli filed an interpleader complaint lawsuit Thursday in California Eastern District Court on behalf of Jackson National Life Insurance, a subsidiary of Jackson Financial. The court action seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of a life insurance policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 1:23-cv-00442, Jackson National Life Insurance Company v. Lim et al.

Insurance

March 23, 2023, 6:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Jackson National Life Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Polsinelli

defendants

Bi Bi Lim

Celestine Lim

Kyi Aung

Peterson Lim

Tiffany Aung

Venancio Lim

Winston Lim

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute