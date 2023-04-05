Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Arnold & Porter Kay Scholer on Wednesday removed a consumer class action against Japanese toy company Epoch Everlasting Play LLC and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit, which also names Amazon.com and Target, accuses the defendants of selling miniature animal figures that pose a chocking hazard to children under 3. According to the suit, Epoch sought to evade regulation by marketing the toy as '3+,' in contravention of guidance from the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The case is 2:23-cv-02567, Jackson-Jones et al v. Epoch Everlasting Play, LLC et al.

April 05, 2023, 7:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Karen Santos

Williene Jackson-Jones

defendants

Amazon.com Services LLC

Target Corporation

Epoch Everlasting Play, LLC

defendant counsels

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct