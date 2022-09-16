New Suit - Trademark

50 Cent filed a right-of-publicity lawsuit against Angela Kogan and her company Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa on Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, which pertains to a photo taken of Kogan and 50 Cent during a trip to Miami in 2020, accuses Kogan of using the photo without authorization to promote her business. The complaint further accuses Kogan of wrongfully implying that 50 Cent received plastic surgery and a sexual enhancement procedure at Kogan's spa center. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-22972, Jackson v. Kogan et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 16, 2022, 5:38 PM