New Suit

Zurich was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a series of California wildfires, was brought by Farella Braun + Martel on behalf of Jackson Family Wines. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-07842, Jackson Family Wines Inc. v. Zurich American Insurance Co.

Insurance

December 09, 2022, 6:53 PM