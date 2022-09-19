Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt on Monday removed a lawsuit against Melissa C. Ward to Oregon District Court. The suit, filed by Samuels Yoelin Kantor, centers on a dispute between plaintiffs Julie L. Jackson and Robert A. Parks, the adult step-children of a deceased third party, and the defendant, the deceased's longtime partner, who was allegedly awarded $100,000 cash and real property upon his demise. Ward is accused of intentionally isolating the deceased from his family, poorly attending to his declining health and secretly marrying him during his cognitive decline in order to be designated his sole beneficiary before his death. The case is 3:22-cv-01412, Jackson et al v. Ward

Oregon

September 19, 2022, 9:00 PM