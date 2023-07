Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jaburg & Wilk on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against USAA, a provider of insurance and financial services to U.S. military families, to Arizona District Court. The complaint, concerning fire damage claims, was filed by SL Chapman on behalf of Jaylen Clark and other plaintiffs. The case is 2:23-cv-01257, Jackson et al v. USAA General Indemnity Company.

Insurance

July 07, 2023, 8:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Brandon Halluby

Jaylen Clark

Katherine Jackson

Plaintiffs

Sl Chapman Llc - Scottsdale, Az

defendants

USAA General Indemnity Company

defendant counsels

Jaburg Wilk

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute