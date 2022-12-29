New Suit - Class Action

The Democratic National Committee, the American Federation of Teachers, Alphabet, Amazon.com, Google, Meta Platforms and other defendants were hit with a civil rights class action Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by attorney Michael E. Reznick, accuses the defendants of conspiring to suppress unwanted free speech by Republicans regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues of the day. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-09438, Jackson et al v. Twitter, Inc. et al.

Technology

